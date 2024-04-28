Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.02%.

Subsea 7 Price Performance

SUBCY opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 1.79. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

Subsea 7 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is 190.00%.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

