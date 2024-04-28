Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1027 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.
Banco Santander has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.
SAN opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.17.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
