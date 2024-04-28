Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1027 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Banco Santander has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

SAN opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.17.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

