Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Autoliv by 269.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.43. 489,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $124.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.73.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $144,887.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.