Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Holdings Lowered by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,190,000 after buying an additional 1,733,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,316,000 after buying an additional 888,536 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after buying an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,869.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 191,063 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.79. 431,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,465. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

