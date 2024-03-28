Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 61 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,101,052,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $526.75. 2,921,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,222. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $400.45 and a twelve month high of $526.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $504.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

