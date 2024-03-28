Trevian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 20.6% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

IVV stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $526.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,222. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $400.45 and a 12-month high of $526.92. The firm has a market cap of $407.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

