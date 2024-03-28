Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,265. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.10. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

