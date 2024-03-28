Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $167,130,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $118,234,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.35. 9,467,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,207. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

