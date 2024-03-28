Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 157.1% in March

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hannover Rück Stock Up 1.2 %
Hannover Rück stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.60. 3,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,674. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.
About Hannover Rück
