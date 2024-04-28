Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 1,070 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 77,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. GHE LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Shares of SYY opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

