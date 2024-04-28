42-coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.94 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $184.86 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46,072.59 or 0.73038801 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 42-coin

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

