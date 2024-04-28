Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.12), reports. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $391.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.44 million.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.11. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $77.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.17.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

