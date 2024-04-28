Oxen Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $9.56 million and $5,486.86 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,735.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.42 or 0.00750635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00132310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00044928 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00201029 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00055796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00104837 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,683,021 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

