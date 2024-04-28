Bittensor Price Down 8% Over Last Week (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Bittensor has a market cap of $2.88 billion and approximately $22.64 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can now be bought for about $431.51 or 0.00677040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bittensor has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,665,064 tokens. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,663,560. The last known price of Bittensor is 428.59747771 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $23,356,295.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

