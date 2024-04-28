VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOO opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $785.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $69.93 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

