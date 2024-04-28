iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Raised by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,596,000 after purchasing an additional 111,009 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 227,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4,539.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,437,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,127,000 after purchasing an additional 47,650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

