Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17,259.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT opened at $126.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $131.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

