SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 47,738 shares.The stock last traded at $35.15 and had previously closed at $35.25.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $515.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 912.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

