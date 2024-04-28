Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Up 129.5% in April

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the March 31st total of 29,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Barfresh Food Group Trading Down 22.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRFH opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 159.29% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Barfresh Food Group

About Barfresh Food Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRFH Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.