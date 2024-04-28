Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Up 129.5% in April

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the March 31st total of 29,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.
Barfresh Food Group Trading Down 22.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BRFH opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.39.
Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 159.29% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Barfresh Food Group
About Barfresh Food Group
Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Barfresh Food Group
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.