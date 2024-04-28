China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

Shares of China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and traded as low as $2.32. China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 290 shares.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Trading Up 11.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92.

About China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers.

