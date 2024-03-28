SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Up 4.1%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. 6,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 346,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

