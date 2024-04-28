iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Up 131.6% in April

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 131.6% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EMXF opened at $35.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.