NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 200.9% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NS Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NSSXF opened at $28.21 on Friday. NS Solutions has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $28.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21.

NS Solutions’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Sunday, June 30th. The 2-1 split was announced on Sunday, June 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Sunday, June 30th.

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

