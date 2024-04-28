RPC (NYSE:RES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. RPC had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPC Price Performance

RES opened at $7.12 on Friday. RPC has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 52.81%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RPC

RPC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.