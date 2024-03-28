Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Invests $218,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.87. The company had a trading volume of 299,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,786. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.19 and its 200-day moving average is $170.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.