Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Invests $218,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.87. The company had a trading volume of 299,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,786. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.19 and its 200-day moving average is $170.67.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
