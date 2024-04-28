Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.250-11.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.3 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.25 EPS.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.66. The company had a trading volume of 965,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,834. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.16. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Oshkosh from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.