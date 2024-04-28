Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Gentex updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gentex Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09. Gentex has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

