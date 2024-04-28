Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Invests $2.50 Million in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 139,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. Invesco makes up approximately 2.3% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,306,000 after buying an additional 1,395,023 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 799,977 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Invesco by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,913,000 after purchasing an additional 402,098 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,853,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,907,000 after purchasing an additional 492,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,685,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,254,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,069. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

