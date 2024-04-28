Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Purchases New Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. ManpowerGroup makes up 2.3% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of ManpowerGroup as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,417,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 373,473 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,089,000 after buying an additional 235,578 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,151,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,079,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,125,000 after purchasing an additional 92,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.4 %

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 298,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,868. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $88.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

