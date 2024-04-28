991,297 Shares in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Purchased by Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 991,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,160,000. Royce Micro-Cap Trust comprises about 8.3% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,463,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 286,476 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 319,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 846.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,531.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 59,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,886. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

