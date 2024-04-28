Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 459,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,000. RLJ Lodging Trust accounts for 4.9% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE RLJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 834,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,802. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.