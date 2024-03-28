Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 8 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,527.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,474.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,448.52. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,226.30 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

