Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $16.95 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 8.1% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $16,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $269.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.64.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

