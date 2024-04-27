O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $6.19 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,229,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,615,000 after acquiring an additional 197,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,894,000 after purchasing an additional 435,377 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,892,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,681,000 after purchasing an additional 44,764 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,526,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,180,000 after purchasing an additional 77,551 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

