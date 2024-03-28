Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New $245,000 Investment in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $128.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.11. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $96.17 and a twelve month high of $128.16.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

