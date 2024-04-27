Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 279 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AM Squared Ltd raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $213.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.41. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,490,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,490,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,208,404. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

