US Asset Management LLC Invests $381,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CINF traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.07. The stock had a trading volume of 107,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average is $110.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

