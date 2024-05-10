Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th.

Embecta has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Embecta to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of EMBC stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. 424,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,608. Embecta has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $792.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Embecta

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.70 million. Embecta had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher bought 2,000 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Embecta from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Featured Articles

