US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,947 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,983. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70. The stock has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

