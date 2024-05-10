8,667 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 181,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Citigroup by 19.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 794,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,679,000 after buying an additional 131,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.46. 5,383,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,359,070. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

