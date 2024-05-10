US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.60. 507,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.