US Asset Management LLC Makes New $586,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,717. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

