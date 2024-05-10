Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,588 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned about 1.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,262,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 81,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 93,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 131,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ remained flat at $19.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 247,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,305. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

