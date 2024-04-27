Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHA opened at $46.59 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

