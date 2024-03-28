Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $110,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $173.57 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.95.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

