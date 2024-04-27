Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNAP. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get Snap alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SNAP

Snap Stock Up 27.5 %

Snap stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.13. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,582.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 470,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,091. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Snap by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.