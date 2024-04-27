Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $375.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.95.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,418 shares of company stock worth $96,300,959 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

