OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCFCP opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

