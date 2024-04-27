NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 14.82%.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE NEU traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $529.41. 65,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,737. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $612.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.45. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $371.69 and a 1 year high of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewMarket

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter worth about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 272.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

