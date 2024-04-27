WD Rutherford LLC Sells 75 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 2.0% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after buying an additional 546,775 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after buying an additional 137,621 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 79,102 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,614,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 51.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,353,000 after purchasing an additional 76,350 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.1 %

IDXX opened at $499.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $531.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.75. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.